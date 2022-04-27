Madison County commissioners will consider a 90-day moratorium Monday on parcel splits in the county so that the zoning office can hold off new growth as it upgrades its ordinances over the next three months.
“The intent is to place a temporary pause on accepting applications for rezoning and applications for plat approvals which divide an existing parcel of record into two or more parcels,” said Madison County attorney Mike Pruett Tuesday. “Applications that have already been submitted will still be processed.”
Planning director Christopher Roach approached the board of commissioners Monday and spoke of the onslaught of property splits. He said failure to address the issue in a timely manner could undermine the county comprehensive plan, which will address future land use in the county.
“We’re facing a lot of divisions on parcels that quite frankly according to the land use map and to our zoning that shouldn’t be set up, but there are certain loopholes that we’ve found by going through our book in depth,” he said. “…These are matters that have come at a greater pace than we thought they were going to come.”
Roach proposed a moratorium on parcel splits so that the county planning office can have time to address zoning ordinances to deal with the matter.
Commissioners supported that suggestion. Commissioner Terry Chandler noted the splits on A-1 property.
“If we do this right in my mind, one of the issues that commissioner (Dennis) Adams has brought up several times, the ordinance allows and I think it’s a flaw, but specifically in A-1 where we have a 25-acre minimum, but the ordinance allows you to go in and make a five-acre cut off that,” said Chandler. “And that has created much problem for us. And I would welcome the opportunity for a pause to address that.”
Roach said ordinance issues aren’t just in agriculture properties but in a variety of areas.
Adams said developers are undermining county subdivision regulations with property splits in ag-zoned areas.
“I consider it a loophole in the A-2 situation where it’s my understanding that it can be divided as many as five times and never have to come before the board but just walk into your office (planning) and basically present a plat that separates the land as long as it meets the minimum lot requirement,” said Adams. “Essentially, somebody could have mini-subdivision without it ever becoming R-R property.”
The board will discuss the issue again at its meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, May 2.
ANIMAL CONTROL ISSUES
In a separate matter, Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore spoke to commissioners Monday about the high call volume for animal control and the lack of space to house all the dogs picked up on calls. Moore said the county is growing and more space is needed house animals. Otherwise, the animals will have to be housed out or euthanized. He asked the board to allocate $20,000 to build more space for the animals. Chairman Todd Higdon said animal overpopulation is a real problem and he noted that the animal shelter will need to be expanded at some point. He said Madison County took in 1,000 more animals than Clarke County last year.
HEALTH INSURANCE POLICY
The commissioners renewed the county’s health insurance plan with Cigna Monday with a 9.9 percent premium increase for the county for 2022-23. Higdon noted that the county had several large claims over the past year. He said Cigna pushed for a 20-percent premium increase, but the county negotiated the increase down to 9.9 percent. The plan is the same for employees as the previous year.
ROAD MATTERS
Madison County commissioners are dealing with several matters related to private drives.
The county has identified 270 private drives that are unnamed and commissioners have purchased signage for those roads so that public safety departments can find residences in an emergency. Higdon said the cost of 300 signs, brackets and posts is $16,000. Commissioner Dennis Adams said he’d like to see residents on those drives pay on that cost.
For years, county commissioners have received requests to adopt private drives as public roads so that county can handle the upkeep. However, these roads are often not up to county regulations, and commissioners don’t feel it should be taxpayers’ expense to bring the roads up to standards. So, they’ve established guidelines on when the county will accept private drives.
Likewise, the commissioners are planning to implement a policy that requires all developers who are serving multiple homes on a private drive to install that drive according to county specifications so that the county can adopt those roads in the future without having the expense of bringing them up to county standards. Board members say this should be the developers’ expense.
Commissioners also express concern about sending emergency vehicles down narrow private drives, with ambulances and fire trucks costing in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and potentially facing costly damage on private roads that aren’t up to standard.
The county is also in the process of developing a comprehensive road standards policy that will include all guidelines for road construction, private drive requirements, setbacks, signage and driveway installation.
And Higdon also reported that a county road study conducted by Neel Shafer has been completed and may be presented to the board May 2. County voters approved a one-cent sales tax for county road improvements last year, and commissioners hired a firm to assess all county roads and help develop a long-term maintenance plan for each road.
Commissioners spoke of maintenance needs on several roads, including Martin Griffith Road, Lucky Jones Road, Old Ila Road, Nowhere Road, Esco Road, Broad River Road, Timberlane Trail, the Rogers Mill Subdivision entrance and a drainage pipe on Holman Autry Road.
The commissioners said road issues can be reported by citizens to the county road department.
CHAIRMAN ADDRESSES LITTERING
Higdon emphasized the need for citizens not to litter. He said the issue is out of hand and noted that people are dumping dinner plates from fast-food restaurants in other counties on the roadside and said those who do and are caught will be punished. Commissioner Derek Doster also said he’s fed up with people not tarping their vehicles until they reach the entrance of the transfer station. The board talked about putting cameras at the entrance and ticketing those caught not tarping their vehicles.
USING Q-PUBLIC?
Are you using Q-Public to check the zoning status of properties? Well, that might not give you the best answer, according to county leaders. Higdon reported Monday that the zoning office has been reviewing zoning status on all properties and has found 2,643 discrepancies between Q-Public and county records.
OTHER BUSINESS
Higdon said new “kids-safe” playground material has been installed at Sammy Haggard Park, Diamond Hill Ball Park and Brewer Phillips Soccer Complex playgrounds, giving children more cushion in case of a fall.
The chairman said the new Comer EMS station under construction and the county food bank, which is being expanded, are awaiting trusses. He said they should be delivered in June.
Evergreen Solutions, which is conducting a wage study of county employees, will meet with focus groups by department in May.
Commissioners hired Arpeggio to conduct a noise study for the county and help implement a noise ordinance. Higdon said the company should present a proposed ordinance in the next couple of months.
Madison County is holding a Tire Amnesty Event through May 5 at the county transfer station. The county has received three tractor trailer loads of tires so far.
