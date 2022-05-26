No rezonings or property splits will be allowed in Madison County for the next six months as the county government revises its zoning and subdivision rules to deal with growth.
The pause in activity, which was extended Monday by commissioners to Nov. 19, is seen as a way to help slow the loss of ag land to residential growth as leaders determine what will be allowed in the county in terms of development. This process coincides with the county’s comprehensive land use plan update. The next comp plan workshop for citizen input is at 6 p.m., June 14, at the county senior center.
While the moratorium temporarily stops new rezonings or property splits for development, it doesn’t mean that all homebuilding will come to a halt. Those who own property already appropriately zoned can proceed with construction.
The moratorium also doesn’t restrict industrial development or rezonings for people who seek to bring their non-conforming lots back into conformity with county zoning regulations.
Colbert resident Drago Tesanovich told the board Monday that he’s happy to see the moratorium and hopes the county will use the time to make sure “everything is looked at when it comes to subdivisions.”
“We want Madison County not to be the easiest place to build a subdivision, but a place where subdivisions are really well built,” said Tesanovich. “And they’re coming, and I think that should be the goal. Look at all the rules and make whatever changes are necessary to make sure this is a good place to build good subdivisions but not just an easy place for developers to develop.”
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said Tesanovich summed up the point of the moratorium.
“Drago, I couldn’t have said it any better,” said Higdon. “That’s the exact intent. You stated it right there…Your sentiments has been expressed to me more than a hundred times. I promise you…People are proud that we’re taking the time to get this right.”
Exactly how long the moratorium should last was a point of discussion Monday.
Higdon noted family situations where someone is seeking to split their property so their child can build a home on the property. The moratorium does delay such rezonings.
Planning director Christopher Roach said he feels he and his staff can get their work done by July. There would then be at least another 45 days needed for public hearings with both the planning board and county commissioners.
But commissioners said they don’t want to see the process rushed. They said time is needed for review by the board and training of staff on changes. They said they also don’t want to see the planning office promise people that they would be able to move forward with their plans, then not be able to fulfill that promise due to snags in the process.
“I don’t want people coming to your office and you telling them we’ll have you ready to go in 90 days and 90 days it doesn’t come to fruition or we have some objections or something else and it puts staff in a position where it’s unattainable to build the trust that we want you to build,” said commissioner Derek Doster to Roach.
Commissioner Dennis Adams noted recent votes in which the BOC disagreed with the planning board’s interpretation of ordinances. He said he wants more clarity for everyone and said it’s worthwhile to spend more time making sure changes are appropriate and understood by all.
“We’re presented here with the moratorium with the opportunity to do this right,” he said. “…If we don’t get it right here, we might as well not do it. That’s it in a nutshell.”
The board voted 5-0 to extend the moratorium to Nov. 19, but the group could end the measure earlier if its goals are achieved beforehand.
Excerpts from the approved moratorium:
•The board of commissioners has become aware of a trend toward greater intensity of land use through changes in zoning classification and division of existing parcels of land, the latter often occurring with little oversight.
•These trends represent an acceleration of the creation of new and smaller tracts throughout the county, posing concerns for preservation of agricultural operations and agribusiness as well as infrastructure concerns, including but not limited to planning and maintenance of appropriate schools, roads and water systems.
•The county has begun a comprehensive land use planning process to address land use growth patterns over the long term, and during the pendency of that process, seeks to modify existing ordinances and regulations as necessary to significant shifts in land use patterns
•The board of commissioners asks the county planning and zoning department, under the supervision of the chairman and the board of commissioners to study these recent trends and develop recommended amendments to the Madison County Zoning Ordinance, subdivision regulations and other ordinances as may be deemed appropriate to address these concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.