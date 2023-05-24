A year-long Madison County rezoning moratorium will expire without extension at the end of this month.
Madison County Planning and Zoning Director Christopher Roach told county commissioners Monday that his department and the planning commission have assessed, re-written, and researched changes to driveway ordinances, major subdivisions and industrial zoning. Planners have extensively revised both acreage and usage definitions for agricultural zoning.
“We are open to being able to handle all rezones,” Roach told the BOC.
Even with those changes in place, Roach says the work is not complete.
“Our zoning ordinance is 30 years old,” he said.
Roach said planners were advised to seek an entire rewrite of the ordinances at a recent training session.
“We’ve done as much as we can with what we have, “ he continued.
The director says the rewrite is paramount in executing the comprehensive plan, which the board officially adopted later in the meeting.
Roach said his department is researching similar counties in the state to compile a list of possible firms that may be options to rewrite the ordinances. He plans to present that list at the June 5 BOC meeting.
In clarifying his comments concerning the end of the moratorium, Roach cautioned the board about what might happen if further areas are not strengthened within the minor subdivision and parcel division rezones.
“There’s several gears to the watch that’s ticking,.. [and] if it stops, we’ll find ourselves in a very difficult position,” he said.
Roach sees advice from outside experts as key to protecting the county and its citizens from unwanted or unfair parcel divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.