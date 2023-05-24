A year-long Madison County rezoning moratorium will expire without extension at the end of this month.

Madison County Planning and Zoning Director Christopher Roach told county commissioners Monday that his department and the planning commission have assessed, re-written, and researched changes to driveway ordinances, major subdivisions and industrial zoning. Planners have extensively revised both acreage and usage definitions for agricultural zoning.

