A moratorium on rezonings remains in place until November, but Madison County commissioners ended a couple of temporary restrictions Monday to help families and businesses.
As long as no rezoning is needed, residents are now allowed one property split, and businesses can have more than one property split. The move frees up families and businesses to move forward with their plans, without the county loosening restrictions on other developments the moratorium targets.
Commissioners recently passed a moratorium on rezonings and property splits through Nov. 19 to give the county time to update its regulations dealing with current growth issues, such as the frequent splitting of A-2 tracts into multiple residential dwellings, which is turning land designated for agriculture into residential use without a rezoning application coming before the board.
But board members also say they don’t want to cause unintended hardships on requests not related to the growth issues under scrutiny.
So commissioners voted unanimously Monday to allow plans “which create no more than one additional lot of record,” along with plans for property zoned business or industrial “without regard to how many new lots of record are created.”
“As we impose this moratorium, we recognize there’s going to be some unintended victims, and we’ve worked to go ahead and release those while we’re still addressing the big issues, the reason the moratorium was put in place,” said District 2 commissioner Terry Chandler.
Zoning administrator Tracy Patrick said she’s heard from families seeking relief from the moratorium on plans for single lots.
“I’ve had about 20 people call needing this and it’s all families,” she said.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon praised the board for its action.
“I’ve got to commend this board on taking these small changes of progression,” said Higdon. “In previous years, I have been around moratoriums that had a start date and nothing changed until it was lifted. By opening these bits and pieces up, it shows people that this board and the P&Z board are committed to making the changes as soon as possible and giving that leeway.”
ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS
As the moratorium continues, the Madison County government is in the middle of revising a number of ordinances to deal with zoning and growth-related issues, and the commissioners approved a few minor changes Monday.
The board eliminated the definition of a “pole barn” from zoning ordinances and will require permits on any building of 400 square feet or more no matter how many sides its has. Pole barns are often three-sided structures. The board approved several revisions related to digital submittals of plans. The county had required paper submittals, but now plans can be submitted digitally. The board also addressed several personnel policies, including pay for workers who work overtime during emergencies such as storms and clarifying language on dismissal and disciplinary action responsibilities in the county government.
POTENTIAL CHANGES WITH P&Z
The board discussed but took no action on another policy change Monday dealing with terms for the planning and zoning commission. The proposal is to reduce the zoning board from seven to five positions, with only five posts nominated for each district. The move would eliminate the current chairman’s position, which is held by Conolus Scott. The five district terms would expire by district each year, with the term for the zoning board’s representative for District 1 ending at the end of 2022, the District 2 representative term up in 2023, and the representatives for Districts 3-5 following in that order through 2026. The terms are four years. The BOC also proposes that the zoning board elect a chair and vice chair from among the five district zoning board representatives every year.
Planning director Christopher Roach said he sought direction from the BOC before presenting the matter to the zoning board, which will be notified of the proposal to offer input.
WATER UPGRADES AT MADICO PARK
County commissioners talked at length at the end of Monday’s meeting about water services at Madico Park. SMI Composites, which is expanding its facilities at the park, moved forward with expansion plans believing its new water lines were in accordance with what the county is expecting at the park, but the lines aren’t what the county is requiring. There was a lack of communication between the county and the company regarding county requirements. And now upgrades are needed, estimated at around $400,000. The county commissioners agreed 4-0 Monday, with Dennis Adams abstaining, to allocate up to $200,000 to cover a portion of the cost of upgrades at the park. Industrial authority director Frank Ginn said old lines at the park are in need of upgrades that will serve more than SMI, which is one of county’s largest employers with 168 workers. Commissioners Chandler and Brian Kirk said they’d like more frequent updates on what’s happening from the IDA.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORTS
Higdon reported that there have been multiple incidents of vandalism at recreation department facilities. The county has cameras installed in multiple locations, and the chairman noted that there’s video footage of a 10-year-old trying to break into a drink machine with a crow bar.
“We have to take responsibility as parents,” he said.
The chairman also noted that the county has 573 road miles, that the work is proceeding on the new EMS station in Comer, that the next comprehensive plan workshops will be held July 14 at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department and then July 26 at the Comer Travel Museum, that negotiations are underway for the 10-year update on Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) allocations between the county and cities and that the state-mandated 10-year service delivery strategy is up for renewal and will involve considerable paperwork for the BOC staff.
PUBLIC DEFENDER BUDGET
Higdon also informed the board of a proposed budget increase in the Northern Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s budget. The circuit includes Madison, Franklin, Elbert, Hart and Oglethorpe counties. He said the office has requested an increase in funding from the county, but he said he’s pushing back on that. He said division based on population is generally a good rule of thumb on dividing responsibility, but he also said some of the other counties “have a different financial status than Madison County does” with greater commercial tax revenue. And he said he’d like for that to be considered into the payment for public defender budgets. The board took no action on the matter.
ROUNDABOUT AT HWY. 98 AND HWY. 172?
A roundabout is being considered by the Georgia Department of Transportation at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 172, but Higdon said there is no timeline available yet on when that might happen. He also said the DOT is looking into traffic safety improvements at the intersection of Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road/Diamond Hill Neese Road. The chairman noted that the state’s work on resurfacing of Hwy. 98 East continues and he asked motorists to be patient. He also said the county road crew is very short staffed and working as fast as they can to address issues, adding that the county is actively trying to find road employees to hire.
Commissioner Frank May asked about road deterioration on Stone Stewart Road, and Higdon said there’s no quick fix to the shoulder of a road collapsing, but that it will be addressed.
“There’s nothing we can do until we go in and rehab the road,” he said. “…We probably have a 100 that’s in that shape. At that point, all we can do is rip that road out and put it back. So that’s the process. It is on the list to be discussed.”
Madison County is in the process of establishing a priority list for how to use sales tax funds approved in last year’s referendum. The county hired a road expert to evaluate the roads and to help the county develop the most efficient process for maintaining and improving roads. The implementation of that process is in the early stages.
Also Monday, Commissioner May urged citizens to get involved with Keep Madison County Beautiful and to adopt a road to help keep the county clean, noting that it can be rewarding experience for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.