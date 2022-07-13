Madison County leaders want accountability for lawbreakers at the county recreation department. So, they’re installing more cameras.
County commissioners agreed Monday to spend just over $38,000 to put up more cameras — that also capture sound — at Sammy Haggard Park in Danielsville. And more cameras at other parks could be on the way.
Assistant recreation department director Holly Haynes appeared before county commissioners with the request, noting incidents of vandalism, theft, fighting, underage drinking and public indecency.
County commission vice-chairman Derek Doster, who oversaw Monday’s meeting with chairman Todd Higdon absent, shook his head in dismay over incidents at the park.
“It blows my mind that we have to get to this point,” he said.
The camera footage and sound can be stored and transferred to the sheriff’s office.
Commissioner Dennis Adams said the expense is worth it.
“The dollar amount compared to an incident that could go south on us at the rec department, this is nothing,” he said of the camera cost.
Adams said the county needs to promptly evaluate the camera situation at all rec facilities, including Brewer Phillips, Mize and Diamond Hill parks. He also asked Haynes to get a list to commissioners of what incidents have occurred at the park.
Commissioner Terry Chandler noted that the board will soon consider the 2023 budget and he urged the recreation department to get camera requests to the group as soon as possible.
Adams said some American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds could potentially be used to help cover the costs.
