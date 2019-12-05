Six more chicken houses can be placed on property adjoining 12 existing poultry units just off Hwy. 98 at the Madison/Jackson county line.
County commissioners voted 3-2 Monday, Dec. 2 to approve a request by Minish Girls LLC to rezone a 40.44-acre parcel from A-2 to A-1 on Loop Road. The land will be sold to an adjacent property owner who already operates 12 poultry houses and plans to put six new poultry houses and a stack house on the 40-acre property. There is no timeframe on when those houses will be constructed, but the chicken farmer now has the go ahead to proceed when ready.
Commissioners Tripp Strickland, Brian Kirk and Derek Doster voted in favor of the rezoning, while board members Lee Allen and Theresa Bettis opposed the change. The planning commission recently recommended approval of the request by a 4-3 vote.
Allen said the first thing motorists encounter as they travel east into Madison County on Hwy. 98 is the smell of chicken houses. He noted that there are already 700 chicken houses in the county.
“Now the smell will be even more chicken houses,” he said.
Bettis agreed with Allen, saying that she couldn’t approve more chicken houses next to residents already dealing with the smell of a dozen houses.
Kirk said he grew up in Madison County with poultry farming in his life since childhood. He said it’s a way of life for much of the county.
“Madison County is an ag county and that’s not going to change,” he said.
Doster said that the farmer’s willingness to have a 500-foot vegetative buffer factored into his vote in favor of the request, adding that he felt the location was appropriate.
Strickland said he’s sympathetic to those objecting to the rezoning, but he said the land is in a high-intensity farming area.
Kirk said the property is suited for more chicken houses, adding that there’s really no other option for the land. That was a primary point of attorney Victor Johnson, who represents three sisters who inherited the land but have not had a viable use for it.
“It’s the only feasible economic use of the property,” said Johnson.
The attorney noted that the poultry farmer has agreed to 500-foot setbacks, which is greater than the county requirement of 300 feet. The homes will be at an east-west orientation and there will be no more than six poultry houses and one stack house. Johnson said the houses will also generate more property taxes for the county than if the land continued to be unused. He noted the massive economic impact chicken farming has for Madison County. And he added that the placement of more chicken houses on the northern side of Hwy. 98 is in line with what the county’s land use map dictates for the area.
Elizabeth Minish Cunningham, one of the applicants in Minish Girls LLC, said the poultry farm owner is “willing to do all he can to reduce the smell,” while noting the farmer’s willingness to increase the setback distance.
Farmer Terry Chandler, who serves on the county planning commission, spoke in favor of the application. He said chicken farming is not new to the area and he said that people who choose to live in rural areas of Madison County must realize that they could be in close proximity to poultry farming.
Conolus Scott, who also serves on the planning commission, spoke against the rezoning request. He said there are a number of residents in the area and that putting more burden on them doesn’t seem appropriate.
Homeowners near the existing poultry houses urged the board to deny the request, saying that the smell is already too much. They said they don’t want an even more intense odor.
“I think we got enough chicken houses already,” said Ricky Tucker, who lives nearby, adding that his family was there before the chicken farming. “It’s unbearable to us.”
Donna Wood, who lives near the existing farm, said she smells the houses “on a constant basis.”
“My vehicle and everything of mine has this dust from these houses,” she said. “This needs to be investigated before moving forward on this.”
Neighbors also said adding more chicken truck traffic at Loop Road just off Hwy. 98 is a traffic hazard.
OTHER ZONING ACTIONS
In a separate matter Monday, the board voted 4-1 to deny a request by Janet Ayers for a conditional use permit for a dog kennel on Waggoners Grove Church Road. The request included two parcels, a 6.4-acre tract and a 5.89-acre piece of land.
Keith Ayers told commissioners that he is taking over the kennel business from his mom and wants to move from Hull to a country setting. He said the current kennel includes 50-to-55 dogs but that he would have 20-to-30 at the new location.
Commissioner Allen, the lone commissioner to vote for the request, made a motion to approve the application after tacking on two conditions: an expiration of the conditional use permit if ownership changed and a requirement that feedings — when dogs are the loudest — occur between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Neighbors opposed the application noting that they had invested heavily in their property and didn’t want to have a dog kennel next to them in a rural setting.
Bettis said the kennel is a “wonderful business, but it has to make sense.”
“And it doesn’t in an area with homeowners right there,” she said.
Also Monday, the board voted 4-1 to deny a request by Seth Cape representing Mike Alewine to rezone 4.81 acres on House Holloway Road from A-1 to R-R for two home sites. The board agreed that two homes on four acres isn’t appropriate for the area. Allen provided the lone vote in favor of the request.
The commissioners approved a request by Joyce Raines, representing her mother, Bessie Hill, to rezone two acres of her 20.18-acre tract on Farm Road from A-2 to R-R to give to her daughter. The board also approved a request by Nickole Bloom to rezone two acres of her five-acre property from A-2 to R-R on Hardman Morris Road.
