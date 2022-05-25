Mortgage and rental relief is available for Madison County residents who have been negatively impacted financially by the pandemic.
That was the word from Christopher Myers, Georgia Rental Assistance Outreach Coordinator; and Diane Hester, Department of Community Affairs Mortgage Assistance Director. Both addressed the commissioners and the audience Monday, giving details on both mortgage and rental assistance programs. They said federal funds are available for those in legitimate need due to covid financial hardship. Qualifiers can receive up to 18 months in rental assistance and up to $50,000 in mortgage help.
Rental assistance is available to those who have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) with priority given to households below 50 percent of AMI. To submit an application, visit GeorgiaRentalAssistance.ga.gov.
Homeowners facing potential foreclosure can also receive assistance thanks to the $354 million Georgia received through the U.S. Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund established in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
As of mid-May, $117,661 in mortgage relief payments had been issued to assist Madison County residents qualifying for help. There are now four relief requests being processed.
To learn more or apply online, visit www.GeorgiaMortgageAssistance.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.