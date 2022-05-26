They may be headed to opposing in-state colleges, but this year’s top two Madison County High School graduates are anything but rivals.
Josh Blackmon is this year’s Madison County High School valedictorian, and Paul Westmoreland is this year’s salutatorian. Both are Comer Elementary graduates who have known each other since second grade.
Blackmon plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall to pursue a major in computer science. This summer, he wants to learn more about programming languages but says, “I haven’t really decided between cybersecurity or general software development.”
As he’s moving closer to college, Blackmon is leaning toward a career in software development, where he can be more creative and work toward making technology more accessible for people. He’s hoping to be able to tell others in the future to hold on to high school memories, and also plans to discuss his perspective on “senioritis” in his speech at graduation.
The valedictorian’s parents are Daphene and Jamie Blackmon. Daphene works as a software consultant and, according to Josh, first mentioned the scholarship opportunities available with his academic excellence, and that challenge helped motivate him. Josh’s dad is a poultry farmer in Madison County. His sister, Sarah, attends the middle school and is interested in basketball and fishing.
“My mom is really, really proud of me,” said Blackmon. “My dad just says, ‘I knew this was going to happen.’”
Westmoreland will stay closer to home, attending the University of Georgia in the fall. He has interests in science, law and business that he’s thinking of combining with a biology and marketing undergraduate degree, followed by law school. Westmoreland’s goal is to ultimately practice in a field like patent law where he could work for a company in the biotech industry. Ten years from now, Westmoreland hopes to be able to come back to high school and have shown other students, “No matter where you go to school…you can be successful no matter where you are.”
The salutatorian’s parents are Laura and Jason Westmoreland. Laura is a Spanish teacher at the high school, and Paul’s dad is currently deployed to Texas as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Georgia National Guard. He’s been granted leave to attend his son’s graduation. Paul says of his parents and grandparents, “They’ve cheered me on. They’ve supported me the whole way through.”
Neither students claim intelligence led to their academic honors. Blackmon claims a genuine love of learning initially encouraged his academic success.
“I don’t really like phrasing it that way”, he begins. “It’s not really an intelligence thing. It’s more like, I just kind of focus on my studies a lot more. ‘Cause there’s a lot of really smart people. I’m just more focused on learning and studying than some people are.”
Likewise, Westmoreland says he’s not the most intelligent student, but his position results from hard work.
“I’ve always been inclined to have my grades high, especially with my mom as a teacher,” said Westmoreland. “I’ve always worked hard, and that’s what I really put in is to constantly strive to do the best I can.”
Proving their mutual camaraderie, Westmoreland exalts the valedictorian’s talents, “He’s the last person to probably tell you this, but Josh is next level. He is a genius, definitely the smartest in our grade.”
Blackmon gives the salutatorian similar compliments. He describes him as one of the most straightforward, honest people he knows.
“He is driven at everything he does…I can’t see him failing at anything,” said Blackmon of Westmoreland.
The Madison County High School graduation will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 28.
