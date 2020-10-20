Nearly one in four registered county voters have already made their decisions.
According to Madison County Board of Registration and Elections Chairperson Tracy Dean, 5,108 Madison County residents had either voted early at the elections office or mailed in their absentee ballots. That accounts for 23.7 percent of Madison County’s 21,491 registered voters.
Dean said that 2,440 people voted early in the elections office last week, with 497 voting Monday and more coming in Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the office had received 2,015 out of 3,360 absentee ballots sent to voters.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general elections is held weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office at 94 Spring Lake Drive in Danielsville through Oct. 30. There will also be voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Georgia voters have cast more than one million early, in-person ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.