Madison County schools are growing. Mobile classrooms delivered to Ila and Comer Elementary schools this month will serve as tangible evidence of increasing numbers.
That evidence also shows up in the demand for service from the county’s Early Learning Center (ELC), where Pre-K students learn skills before entering grade school. The ELC had to turn away some parents of Pre-K students for next year due to a lack of classroom space, with students put on a waiting list.
“We are expecting student numbers to increase,” said Superintendent Michael Williams at the school board’s Tuesday-night meeting. “And our Pre-K numbers for those that applied is higher than it has been, so not everyone was chosen to be in a class. So there is a need. We’re seeing a huge need for additional Pre-K classes.”
Growth is a topic on administrators’ minds as they monitor enrollment numbers. The county school board intends to build a new Ila Elementary School in the next few years to help accommodate growth on the west side of the county. But no hard timeline has been set and plans are still in the concept stage.
STUDENT MEALS
School breakfasts and lunches remained free for students this school year, and breakfast will continue not to cost anything for students next year. However, student lunches may not be free in 2022-23.
Madison County Assistant Superintendent Mandy Wommack reported at Tuesday’s meeting that the system is waiting for a decision on a federal waiver of lunch costs. Without the waiver, daily lunches will revert back to pre-pandemic costs: $4.50 for adults, $2.10 for elementary school students and $2.35 for middle and high school students.
TRACK RESURFACING
The county school board approved the resurfacing of the high school track Tuesday at a cost of $650,000. The job will be handled by Benyon Sports Surfaces. Williams said the track needs to be repaired for safety reasons.
DRESS ISSUE
In a separate matter, Williams told the board Tuesday that he has been questioned about middle and high school students wearing animal dress, such as ears or tails.
“That has been addressed and that is not acceptable,” he said. “We will go by our dress code...Any student in violation of that moving forward will be dealt with and consequences.”
OTHER MATTERS
Wommack reported that sales tax collections remain high, with $267,986 collected in March, compared to $259,000 in February. Madison County collects a one-cent sales tax for education improvements. That tax will be up for renewal by voters on the May 24 ballot.
The assistant superintendent reported that teachers and other positions, including bus drivers will get $2,000 in supplemental pay from the state, adding that the state also raised the salary schedule by $2,000 for the upcoming school year.
Wommack said the construction of a new bus shop should be completed later this month or in early May. The new bus shop replaces the one built in 1956.
She said the system is adopting a new app that will help parents make online payments for services for their kids that have had to be handled through cash or check.
Wommack said the school system had 50-to-55 participants at its recent job fair.
The board also learned that the school system received a 343.87 rating out of 400 points in the assessment of the schools by Cognia, an accreditation organization. Williams said the average ranges for school systems is 278-283. He said the scores reflect the efforts of the students, teachers, staff, administrators, board and community.
Assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe noted that the Cognia average is a measure of systems across the globe, not just the U.S. He reported that summer school will be offered for students who need additional help from June 6-16 for kindergarten through eighth grade. Invitations will soon be sent to parents. He said the Georgia Milestones tests will begin Tuesday.
Goodroe said a career signing day will be held May 5 at 9 a.m. at the Broad River College and Career Academy for students getting jobs right out of high school. A Madico-Made Entrepreneurial awards ceremony will be held April 27, and a Madison County “trade day” will be held April 21.
Williams noted that the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) tests have been held three times this year and will be done next year, too. He said periodic assessments of students over the year are more helpful than one test at the end of the year. Goodroe said MAP helps teachers meet a student’s specific needs.
The school board will hold a three-hour training session with the Georgia School Boards Association at 6 p.m. Thursday. The high school honors night will be May 19. Graduation will be at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 28 in the high school football stadium.
Also Tuesday, the board approved an easement for SMI at Madico Park, which is seeking to expand its business. The company specializes in autoclave-cured components for Cadillac, Chevrolet Corvette and Camaro brands.
New school system finance director Trey Wood and new Colbert Elementary School principal Jamie Farhney were on hand Tuesday and welcomed by the board.
RECOGNITIONS
The school board recognized a number of students for their achievements. A gallery at MadisonJournalTODAY.com will be posted in the next week, and photos will be published in the print edition in upcoming issues.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The board of education took the following personnel actions:
Comer Elementary
•approved the internal transfer of Brad Sikes as a counselor at Comer Elementary
Danielsville Elementary
•approved additional duties with Encore for Susan Childers, Carley Crowe, Bailey Earl, Selina Gilbert, Kelly Lasseter, Wendy Myers, Kim Tucker and Roxie Watson
Madison County High School
•hired Alondra Arevalo to replace J. Cawthon as an art teacher
•hired Daniel Aristizabal to replace L. Westmoreland as a Spanish teacher
•hired Ashtyn Dowdy to replace J. Phillips as a science teacher
•hired Hannah Hicks to replace S. Robertson as a Spanish teacher
•hired Helen Rhinehart to replace S. Arnold as an ELA teacher
•hired Alan Rodemaker as a strength and conditioning coach
Madison County Middle School
•hired Joshua Whitworth to replace S. Holmes as a teacher
Information
•received the resignation of Sandra Bennett as a bookkeeper at Hull-Sanford Elementary School
•received the resignation of Abby Newland as an art teacher
