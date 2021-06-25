Madison County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon is optimistic that most homes in the county will have access to high-speed internet in the next three years.
“I don’t see any reason why 85 percent of the county won’t be hot and online with high-speed internet within three years,” said Higdon.
The chairman has been talking with Kinetic (Windstream), Charter Communications and Jackson EMC about how to get broadband services to county residents. Higdon said he’s trying to get Madison County at the front of the list in terms of rural counties getting broadband services with federal American Rescue Plan funds. And he said he feels like it can happen.
“I want to be the first one to get started on it,” he said. “I want Madison County to be the number one county and to be the example for how it’s done. We’re at least going to be in the top two (counties) of the starting projects.”
The county government is receiving approximately $5.8 million in ARP funds, while the county school system will get $8.8 million. School leaders have indicated that broadband may be a good use for a portion of the system’s ARP money. Each student in Madison County has a device for digital learning, but not all students have home access to the internet.
County commissioners will have to vote on any broadband plans, but the chairman has been negotiating to see what’s possible for the commissioners to consider. He estimates that the county government portion of ARP funding would be about $3-to-$3.5 million.
“I’m looking at it as we’re potentially willing to partner $3.5 million in ARP funds to guarantee our county high-speed internet in three-and-a-half years,” he said. “I’m doing us a buy-in rate. I’m buying us up the food chain.”
Higdon said he sees broadband as key to local education and an improved commercial base in Madison County.
“I’m not doing this for our Amazon shoppers,” he said. “I’m doing this to create business, because any business that comes, let’s just say Caterpillar, they wanted to come out between Hull, Carlton and Comer somewhere because they need that rail line, they’re not going to ask about water, they’re going to ask about internet speed, because that’s how we operate. And all your new technology, even on the chicken-growing side, the farmers are demanding high-speed internet, because that’s how the new systems are set up. We’re investing not just in the county and our individual homeowners, but we’re investing in industry and local jobs and farms by offering this high-speed internet.”
Higdon said both Kinetic and Charter have received money from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).
“I will say that all the behind-the-scenes stuff is in motion and moving quickly,” he said.
