The Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NEGRC) announces a regional hearing for the annual implementation report on the 12-county regional plan. The purpose of the regional hearing is to inform interested parties about the contents of the report and the process by which it will be adopted.
The regional hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 4 via Zoom.
Details on joining the web meeting will be available at https://negrc.org/planninggovernment-services/news/. Contact Mark Beatty, Senior Community Planner, at mbeatty@negrc.org with any questions. The NEGRC serves Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe and Walton counties.
