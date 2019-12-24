Anna Strickland spoke to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce members at their December Chamber Coffee Dec. 19.
Strickland was selected as the Chamber’s new executive director and will begin her duties Jan. 2. She is a Comer resident and has Chamber and agriculture business experience. Chamber board vice-chairman Jill Fortson told members that she feels Strickland is the “perfect person” for the job who will work to instill confidence in the Chamber and give people and businesses a reason to support its efforts.
“She has a kindness and an eagerness about her that will enable her to do an excellent job,” Fortson said.
Fortson also thanked Chamber board member Cindy Jones for working with the county commissioners, the board of education and the industrial authority to obtain funding for the position and she thanked those entities for providing those funds.
Strickland told members she is “so humbled to work with such a group of outstanding leaders” and is eager to begin her duties as Executive Director in the new year.
“I want to learn as much as possible and meet as many of you as possible,” Strickland said. “It is the Chamber’s job to serve its members first, but we will also be looking to expand that membership and to pump up pride in living and working in Madison County. I can’t wait to get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.