Loving books, yeah, that’s pretty necessary to be a librarian.
“I’ve been a reader since I was a little girl,” said new Madison County Library Director Aleta Turner. “I could curl up for hours and not hear when people were calling me, because I was just engrossed in what I was reading. The choice of books has varied over time. I’ve enjoyed mysteries and fantasies, general fiction and a lot of nonfiction. I have a geology background, so I’ve read a lot of that.”
But Turner says being a librarian requires far more than just loving to read. It’s about connecting with people and helping them as they seek knowledge, entertainment or assistance.
“You have to be able to interact with folks and enjoy talking with people and helping them figure out what they’re looking for and how we can meet that need,” said Turner, who worked at the Athens Regional Library for 13 years before taking the Madison County role this month. “It’s very gratifying when somebody needs something and you’re able to help them find it or do whatever it is they’re trying to do, and they leave happy.”
Along those lines, Turner said the first key to a successful library is a good staff.
“You need good staff, who are happy to be there and want to work with folks,” she said. “I’d say that is absolutely the number one thing, even above the materials. Because whatever materials you have, you can work with them if you’ve got good folks to do it.”
Of course, Turner said having quality materials is crucial as well.
“You do need to have good materials,” said the Danielsville resident, who replaces Jennifer Ivey as the library director. “You want to have a wide selection of books and movies and different things that people might be looking for, and computer use, and you need to be able to help them out with what they’re looking for.”
When Ivey left, the low pay at the library became a topic of discussion at county commissioners’ meetings. When asked about the matter, Turner said her starting pay is comparable to Ivey’s when she left, not when she started. She said she would like to see better pay for the staff at the library.
“It would be very nice to push up staff salaries, because start people off, especially part-timers, at a fairly low rate,” she said.
Nevertheless, Turner said she is impressed with the Madison County Library.
“I think this is a great little library,” she said. “We do have good staff, and it’s a wonderful team. And it’s a nice selection. It’s a good facility. We have a nice selection of materials. Obviously, there’s always room to add more. Still figuring out where those needs are, because I’m still in my first week. But one of the things I really want to do is listen to what people are asking for.”
Turner also encourages the public to check out the programs the library offers, which are detailed on the library’s website http://www.athenslibrary.org/madison and each month in this newspaper.
“We do have some book clubs going in person,” she said. “Our needle crafting group meets here. If you look at our website, you can find all of our events going on.”
Library hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact the library at 706-795-5597.
