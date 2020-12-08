Chevron Food Mart in Hull (10244 Hwy. 72) will host a grand opening Saturday, Dec. 19, at noon, according to a press release from Hull Mayor Paul Walton. The grand opening will include discounted gas, free food and refreshments for attendees.
“All are encouraged to wear masks for everyone’s safety,” Walton said. “The city of Hull is excited to welcome this new business into the community. We look forward to inviting more businesses to increase revenue and therefore the city can provide more services.”
