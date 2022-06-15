The tarp came down and the City of Hull unveiled its new mural located at the Chevron at the intersection of Harve Mathis Road and Highway 72.
Mayor Paul Walton began the ceremony on Sunday with a welcome of Hull’s former mayor Paul Elkins, Council members and City Clerk in attendance, Scott’s BBQ for catering, and the Narsidani family, which operates the convenience store and gas station. He also introduced the Project Manager and artist, Broderick Flanigan.
Coordination for the mural began with Councilmember Donna Sherrer-Gantt, a native of Athens who had heard about Mr. Flanigan’s artwork in Athens, throughout the Southeast and in other parts of the world. The Councilmember invited Mr. Flanigan to a Council Meeting in April and approved him to oversee the project that night.
The mural concept, according to Mr. Flanigan, began with the City Council and gained focus after speaking with members of the community. The City’s Crape Myrtles,well and railroad were obvious inclusions, but he added a baseball player to represent the Madison County Red Raiders at the request of a patron of the gas station. Other citizens asked the artist to include a representation of the volunteer fire department and young people learning. He included the Juneteenth and Pueterican flags as symbols for diverse culture. In all, Mr. Flanigan hopes his work inspires people and brings people together. He sees it as a first step in “taking care of the community as an example of intentionality.”
The artist is a native of Athens who has gained notice with his portraits of prominent Black Athenians. He is also known for his community involvement in mural projects with students at his alma mater, Clarke Central High School. Flanigan maintains Flanigan’s Portrait Studio in Athens.
Mayor Walton explained that his goal and the goal of the City Council is to continue to beautify the city, encourage progress and keep it a city in which to “live well.” The mural is under contract to remain on the building for 15 years, but Mayor Walton’s aspiration is to have it remain for many more years as a visual representation of the City’s dedication to “reflect different cultures, different people in the community.”
