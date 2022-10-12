anielsville leaders approved new Tasers for the city police department to replace outdated ones.

The cost is $6,194 and will be covered with the town’s $110,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. City Police Chief Cleve Williams told the city council Monday night that the purchase includes two Tasers, batteries, charge dock, license for both devices, which includes Williams having an instructor course and holsters. He said the old Tasers were very outdated and he thanked the council for making the purchase. He also noted that the city police department had 98 calls for service, 896 area checks, $685 in fuel costs, 67 traffic stops and 66 citations during September.

