anielsville leaders approved new Tasers for the city police department to replace outdated ones.
The cost is $6,194 and will be covered with the town’s $110,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. City Police Chief Cleve Williams told the city council Monday night that the purchase includes two Tasers, batteries, charge dock, license for both devices, which includes Williams having an instructor course and holsters. He said the old Tasers were very outdated and he thanked the council for making the purchase. He also noted that the city police department had 98 calls for service, 896 area checks, $685 in fuel costs, 67 traffic stops and 66 citations during September.
In other matters, the council approved a variance for a citizen on Scout Hut Road to adhere to the health department’s 150-foot wellhead protection buffer from a wellhouse for a septic tank instead of the city’s 250-foot mandated buffer.
The town had a comprehensive plan workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the county senior center.
The city will hold its annual Christmas in Danielsville Dec. 10, and Williams said there will be over 100 vendors throughout the city, along with a hayride, Santa and more. Williams also said local Boy Scouts will retire American flags and that citizens can drop off old flags for retirement at city hall. New flags can also be donated for Lord and Stephens to use during burial ceremonies for veterans.
The city will have a first draft of its 2023 budget at its Nov. 1 work session and the council will hold a special called meeting prior to its Dec. 27 work session.
Two maintenance employees, Gracie Combs and Justin Eberhart, put in their resignation effective Oct. 14. The city is seeking to fill those positions. The city also hired Kimberly David for a front office position.
The council also heard from a resident who plans to seek a variance request in the Sherwood Subdivision for a home on 1.16 acres instead of the required 1.5 acres.
