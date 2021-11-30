A new covid variant, named Omicron, discovered in South Africa has raised alarm bells globally over the past week and led to travel bans. Meanwhile, local and state covid cases have remained low recently compared to periods of surging cases.
According to Nov. 29 figures from the Georgia Department of Health, Madison County had 21 cases over the previous two weeks. The county has had 4,261 covid cases since the pandemic began, 70 confirmed covid deaths and 275 hospitalizations.
Forty-three percent of Madison County’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to 51 percent of Georgians. Booster covid vaccinations shots have now been opened up to the general public.
