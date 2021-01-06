Madison County schools returned from Christmas break with digital learning this week. And county school superintendent Michael Williams says he anticipates making an announcement Friday on whether school will be in-person or digital for Jan. 11-15.
“We’re assessing where we are as a county as well as a school system and what our numbers look like, our covid positive cases as well as our quarantine cases,” he said. “We’ll try to have a decision about next week hopefully Friday morning.”
The county school board will meet Jan. 12. In light of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Madison County, Williams was asked if the BOE may shift policy on mask wearing back to earlier guidelines, which required students and staff to wear face masks in classrooms when social distancing was not possible.
“We are evaluating that,” he said. “We’ll most definitely looking at that.”
Tuesday’s meeting will also include the approval of the 2021-22 school calendar and discussion of COVID-19 pay for staff. Federal funding covered up to 80 hours of COVID-19 sick leave for school personnel, but the CARES funding expired Dec. 31. The board will discuss the matter Tuesday and how it wants to handle leave time for those sick or quarantined. Williams said he anticipates an extension from the board for personnel.
Madison County COVID-19 cases continue to rise. As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, there have been 1,733 total COVID-19 cases in Madison County since the pandemic began, with 312 coming in the past two weeks, for a rate of 1,034 per 100,000 people during that timeframe. That’s among the highest case rates in the state and in line with much of the Northeast Georgia region. There have been 17 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another seven suspected deaths in the county, with a total of 98 county residents hospitalized since the virus began.
Williams announced last week that Madison County would go digital only for the first week after Christmas vacation.
“The health and safety of Madison County students and staff is always our top priority,” wrote Superintendent Michael Williams in a Jan. 3 letter to students, parents and staff. “We have continued to monitor the number of COVID-19 positive cases within our school system and our community. We have seen a significant rise in the number of cases within the county. We are also aware of the strain that has been placed on our hospitals and medical personnel.”
He said more time could be required in online learning, but the aim is to start school in-person as soon as possible.
“We are asking everyone to prepare for the possibility of an additional week of digital learning if the numbers continue to rise,” he said. “We will reassess our numbers at the end of the week and decide whether to remain digital learning for the week of Jan. 11 or return to in-person instruction.”
Williams added that teachers will have information available for students through email and/or Canvas.
“If you have questions, please contact your child’s teacher or principal,” he wrote. “School nutrition services will be available for delivery and pick up at specific locations and times. This information will be posted on the school’s website and social media accounts by Monday afternoon. Please continue to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe. Thank you for your continued support of our school system.”
Williams said that “extracurricular activities will continue as normal at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.