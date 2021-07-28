Facemasks will not be required in Madison County Schools for students or staff.
“Please be advised that, based on the Governor’s decision through Executive Order to end the Public Health State of Emergency on June 30, 2021, and the significant improvement of the state of public health, we are returning to pre-pandemic school operations for the 2021-2022 school year, which begins Aug. 2 for staff and Aug. 6 for students,” the school system announced this past week under “Opening School Guidelines” on its website, www.madison.k12.ga.us.
Superintendent Michael Williams said changes will be made if necessary.
“We’re continuing to monitor the situation as we always have and make adjustments as necessary,” said Williams. “Our numbers are less right now than they were in January, less than they were last year at this time. And so we feel good about what we have in place and we’ll be ready to make any changes if needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.