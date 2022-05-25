The free lunches for all students will come to an end the next school year.
The federal government has funded free lunches for all school kids during the pandemic, but that assistance will end when classes start again after summer break.
“The legislature did not budget for the USDA to continue the pandemic waivers, which included our free lunch/free breakfast for all,” assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack told school board members earlier this month. “We will still have free breakfast for students, but the free lunch will no longer be, so we’ll have to go through the process of what we have to do to have parents apply for free or reduced lunches. We’ll support parents and help them in any way we can and make sure they have access to the proper information and any assistance they need in filling out those forms.”
Student lunch prices are $2.10 for elementary and $2.35 for middle and high school. Adults lunches are $4.50.
In a separate matter, Wommack reported that mobile classroom units were installed at Comer and Ila Elementary Schools.
“They are a lot nicer than mobile units we used to get,” she said. “We actually have teachers who are excited about them and are volunteering to go out there. They’re very spacious, top notch for our students. We’re looking at awning coverings to make sure those are equipped properly for our students to have access.
Wommack said the schools will have a summer feeding program in June for students. She noted that there won’t be a summer feeding program in July.
“Our workers do need a break,” she said. “It’s important to know that Camp Maranatha runs a program for us. So anybody who can’t go to any of these sites, they can go to Camp Maranatha and we can make sure that they will have a meal provided there.”
