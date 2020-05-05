Comer Health & Rehabilitation recently reported that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but the facility has not had any patients test positive for the virus.
As of May 4, seven staff members have been tested with one member of the staff testing positive for COVID-19. Five staff members tested negative and one test is pending.
“Comer Health & Rehabilitation continues to screen employees prior to reporting for work,” company officials said. “Any staff member with COVID-like symptoms is not permitted to work. Comer Health & Rehabilitation continues to follow the CDC guidance including the CDC guidance for return to work for staff members. Center visitation remains restricted per CDC recommendations.”
To view the state’s COVID-19 information on long-term care facilities, visit Comerhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.