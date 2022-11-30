Christmas may be coming soon, but the Comer Police Department is still waiting for an item on its wish list.
Officer Scottie Waldroup presented the department’s monthly report to the city council at its regular meeting Monday. With it, he reiterated the need for an investment in traffic cameras and tag readers near Comer Elementary.
“We’re looking at safety factors for our officers that are out there, and then these precious children that’s on these big yellow buses and the ones the parents are taking,” he explained with his request.
The council first heard the proposal for school cameras to be installed by Blue Line Solutions at its meeting last June. Last month, Police Chief Cher Bell cited speeding enforcement at the elementary school as a hindrance to response rates to other calls and asked the council again to approve the installation of cameras for the school. The council tabled the discussion, with the mayor indicating he would rather have officers at the school and the council members expressing a desire to review the proposal in more detail.
While council member Laura Minish did indicate that the issue might need more investigation, the council had no discussion on the matter at the meeting on Monday.
The council did discuss the final planning for the Christmas in Comer celebration. The weekend will kick-off this Friday at 6 p.m. with free events at Yarbrough Park. Activities include selfies with Santa, letters to Santa, and a movie under the stars. Attendees are encouraged to bring individual oatmeal packets for donation to the Madison County Food 2 Kids Program.
Saturday morning begins with the annual Reindeer Run at 9 a.m., starting at Arnold Park. Several roads will be blocked or closed for the run. The city advises caution between 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Arnold Park Drive, Stone Drive, Spring Circle, Laurel Avenue, Paoli Street, and Clover Avenue.
The vendor market will open at 10 a.m. in Yarbrough Park, and the parade will begin at 2 p.m. Several streets will be closed for the parade. Main Street from the fire department to Yarbrough Park, Madison Avenue from Old Highway 72 to Laurel Avenue, Old Highway 72 East from Hwy. 98 to Madison Street, Gholston Street from Old Highway 72 to North Avenue, and all of North Avenue will close at 2 p.m. for the parade.
The Honey Pond Garden Club has been working diligently to beautify the flower beds in the city and asks that parade spectators avoid standing, sitting, or walking in those.
The weekend concludes with a Community Candlelight Service on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Yarbrough Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.