There is no timeline on when state regulators will decide on a wastewater permit application by Georgia Renewable Power at its Colbert facility.
GRP seeks a permit from the state Environmental Protection Division to release an average of 273,000 gallons a day from the facility, with a maximum of 3.55 million gallons per day. That water will flow into Beaverdam Creek in the Savannah River Basin. The releases will include pollutants, such as chloroform, copper, cyanide, zinc, phosophorus and oil and grease.
An online public hearing on the application was held March 2, with 25 people asking the EPD to deny the permit.
“I am told we have requested additional information from the facility based on comments received,” said EPD spokesman Kevin Chambers. “We are currently working on preparing responses to the comments received. I do not yet have a timeline for when a permit determination might be made.”
