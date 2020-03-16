A “statewide judicial emergency” has been declared and the Northern Judicial Circuit has followed suit, shutting down all courts through April 13.
The local order includes all Superior Courts, State Courts, Magistrate Courts, Probate Courts, Juvenile Courts and Municipal Courts of the five counties in the Northern Judicial Circuit, which includes Madison, Elbert, Franklin, Hart and Oglethorpe counties.
According to a Monday press release from the Superior Court Judges of the Northern Judicial Circuit, courts are being closed “as a result of the continued transmission of coronavirus/COVID-19 in Georgia and the potential infection of those who work in or are required to appear in the courts of Georgia.”
There are limited exceptions.
“Exceptions include hearings for temporary protective orders, initial bond hearings and other emergencies as deemed such by the assigned judge,” the judges stated. “Trials, hearings and grand jury sessions affected by the order shall be rescheduled and heard at a later date.”
Judges Jeffrey Malcom, Lauren Watson and Chris Phelps added that it’s preferable for all communications at this time to be done remotely, not in person.
“It is further recommended that communications with the courts be by phone or email in order to keep personal contact and interaction to a minimum,” the judges said. “The Superior Court Judges will be available to consider emergency matters and to conduct hearings on the same. Parties who may have questions should contact their attorneys for further guidance. Parties who are self-represented may contact the respective clerks of the respective courts in question.”
