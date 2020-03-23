911 Director Brenan Baird reported Monday that overall call volume to the Madison County 911 Center has been down significantly in recent days as the county grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he said calls about domestic incidents have increased. Dispatchers are also fielding a number of calls from people concerned that they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
Baird said officers are responding to calls as best they can while also trying to avoid unnecessary exposure.
“We are handling as much as we can by phone by taking reports,” Baird said.
“Crime in progress” calls, car wrecks, house fires and other emergent calls are of course handled as they come in, he added.
The 911 front office, as other government offices, is closed to the public, so Baird said he and his staff are trying to handle addressing issues and other duties over the phone as well.
The 911 office is also working closely with EMA Director Bobby Smith, Sheriff Michael Moore and others to trace those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Danielsville Baptist Church, after Pastor Robert Burt was hospitalized with the virus last week. Burt is the first confirmed case in the county.
