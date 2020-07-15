As of Tuesday afternoon, Madison County’s COVID-19 positive case number stood at 184, with four deaths and 21 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website.
EMA Director Bobby Smith said he doubts the numbers are up to date, but it’s the best the county has to go on for now.
Smith said the DPH is providing some information directly to the county, a change from when the pandemic crisis began in mid-March, but called it “inconsistent at best.”
County 911 director Brenan Baird reported Monday that the COVID-19 calls to his office are down, but that the notifications are up.
“While our COVID-19 calls are going to nearly nothing, our list of positives case notifications has more than tripled,” said Baird. “I got 21 new notifications from GEMA/DPH between Saturday and Sunday. That puts us at 58 active COVID-19 flags (within 21 days of their positive test results).”
Smith, who also serves as the EMS director, said ambulance call volume is back up to pre-COVID call volume with “normal” issues such as trauma, heart attacks, etc. and that COVID-related calls remain about the same as they have for the past month or so, less than five per week.
Smith said he knows that seems inconsistent with the rise in the county’s positive test numbers, but he believes this is due at least in part to more testing availability with local testing sites and doctor’s offices providing access to COVID tests.
“I think people are not waiting until they get sick enough to need us to get tested,” Smith said, adding that on most of the COVID-related calls, they learn from the patient or their family that they have already been tested and are positive.
So far, none of the EMS crew have tested positive and Smith said they plan to keep it that way, taking appropriate precautions on all ambulance calls.
“I think we’ve established a routine of cleaning, protective gear and hand-washing that is working,” he said.
Smith said he urges the public to remain vigilant as the numbers in the county and state continue to rise and to maintain a protocol of washing hands, using sanitizer, avoiding crowds, maintain social distancing and wearing a mask when in public.
“And please, please, stay home when you are sick,” he stressed.
Over at the Madison County Jail, assistant jail administrator Brandon Hanley said the jail has also so far remained virus free.
He said they are continuing safety protocols put in place in March. In addition, they have added a program that allows virtual visitation between family members and inmates that keeps foot traffic to a minimum.
Hanley said the program was planned even before the pandemic.
These virtual visits are monitored and recorded, just as with the old on-site system, he noted.
