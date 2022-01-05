The Georgia covid heat map is once again turning dark red.
The Omicron variant is leading to skyrocketing covid cases in Madison County and the state.
The Georgia Department of Public Health postponed an update of its covid numbers Monday due to a huge influx of data. When the DPH posted its Tuesday numbers, the site showed 276 cases in the county in the past two weeks, with a rate of 915 cases per 100,000 people, which puts the county in the dark red on the state’s covid map.
The DPH reported 12 hospitalized county residents between Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. The confirmed covid death total in Madison County is at 74, the same as last week, but deaths suspected from covid rose by one to 11 this past week.
The county’s positivity rate is 34.8 percent, higher than it was at any point in 2021.
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams reported that the school system had 22 students and nine staff members positive for covid on Tuesday, the first day back from Christmas break. The school system reported just two students and no employees positive with covid at the first of December.
