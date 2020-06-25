The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Farm Bureau will hold a Facebook Live political forum July 15 for candidates in the July 21 Republican runoff elections.
The event will be on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Candidates for county commission chairman, incumbent John Scarborough and Todd Higdon will be shown at 10 a.m. with BOC District 2 candidates Terry Chandler and Grant Gillespie at 10:30 a.m. and State House District 33 candidates Rob Leverett and Tripp Strickland at 11 a.m.
The interviews will be archived on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
