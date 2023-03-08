The Madison County government has already received money from settlements in class-action lawsuits involving government agencies against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Now, the county stands to receive more funds that will be directed toward combating the opioid epidemic locally.
Commissioners agreed Monday to be part of a “memorandum of understanding” with other agencies in accepting a settlement with commercial drug distributors.
Daniel Haygood, county attorney for Oconee County, who filled in for Madison County attorney Mike Pruett Monday, is handling the suit for several local governments. He told the BOC that Allergan, Teva, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have all agreed to settle suits against them and pay approximately $20 billion between them nationally to go toward battling the opioid crisis.
Madison County has received $110,000 so far from previous opioid settlements.
“And that ($110,000) is going to come every year for six or seven years,” said Haygood. “So this (new settlement) is on top of that.”
He noted that the money goes toward a real need in the county.
“There’s a reason we’re getting this money; it’s not like it’s free money,” said Haygood. “It’s a real problem. Any time your guys pay for a Narcan (used to bring people back from an opioid overdose), that’s an expensive thing….Hopefully, we’ll get some more money in the next few months.”
There are restrictions on what the money can be used for. Haygood noted that the Oconee County Sheriff said he would spend most of the money on Narcan.
BOC chairman Todd Higdon said the money will help public safety in the county.
“It most definitely is going to help our EMS and sheriff’s office,” he said. “Narcan isn’t cheap, and we have had officers have to administer three doses at a time on one patient. It’s sad that we have to spend that to save their life because they do dumb stuff, but it’s the fact of the matter of the world we live in today. So at least we have a preventative measure that’s not costing taxpayers to do that.”
Higdon added a “word to the wise” to those taking drugs.
“If you’re a user of anything, fentanyl is in Madison County,” he said. “If you don’t think it is, pull your head out of the sand. It’s sad, very sad."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.