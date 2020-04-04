Georgia now has over 200 deaths from COVID-19.
Today’s noon report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 201 deaths statewide, along with 6,160 total cases and 1,239 people hospitalized. There have been 26,294 tests conducted statewide.
Madison County has seven confirmed cases and one death, a 71-year-old man with pre-existing conditions. Numbers for other area counties are: Clarke, 60 and eight deaths; 22 and two deaths; Oconee, 22; Jackson, 13; Franklin, five; Stephens, five; Banks, three; Hart, three; Elbert, one; and Oglethorpe, one, which was a fatality.
Reports are available at noon and 7 p.m. daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
