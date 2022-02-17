z-planning and zoning (Tuesday)
A proposed major poultry development in north Madison County got a “No” vote from the county planning commission Tuesday, but county commissioners will cast the deciding vote on March 7.
The Madison County Superior Courtroom was packed Tuesday night with people opposing a request by Danh Nguyen, Hull, representing Teresa Invest Land, LLC, to rezone 178.31 acres on Hudson Rivers Church Road from A-2 to A-1 to build a total of 20 chicken houses.
After much discussion, the planning commission voted 5-1 to recommend that the board of commissioners turn down the proposal, with Lee Mitchell providing the lone vote against denial. Mitchell proposed that the rezoning be approved with several conditions, including limiting the number of houses on the property to 10, increasing setback requirements for the development, mandating that the exhaust end of the houses face the center of the property, prohibiting bird burials from being done on site, and requiring that vegetative buffers be installed at the direction of the county planning office.
But other board members let Mitchell’s motion die due to a lack of a second, and zoning board chairman Conolus Scott made the motion to deny the request, which was followed by the 5-1 board vote for denial and loud applause from the crowd that filled the courtroom pews.
Earlier, nearly everyone in the room stood when Victor Boutier, owner of Boutier Winery, which is located close to the proposal, asked for all opposing the request to stand. Boutier said a petition against the request included 223 signatures. He noted that the same property was source of a previous zoning battle for an egg production facility in 2007. That request was turned down and ruled unsuitable for the property 15 years ago.
“What happened within the 15 years in this area of Madison County, any improvements?” asked Boutier. “Perhaps county water, the hydrants or road improvements? Nothing.”
Nguyen stood at the podium before the board and fielded questions about his plans. He already operates 14 poultry houses on Stone Stewart Road and said he will move to the property to manage the houses if the rezoning is approved. He told commissioners that the number of chicken houses he would actually put on the property isn’t settled and would have a lot to do with his contractual arrangements with an integrator, which hires farmers to raise chickens. He said the number of houses wouldn’t be 20, but probably closer to 10 or 12.
Nguyen didn’t offer any figures on water expectations for his development. And when Scott asked the applicant what research he had done on water and road impacts his development would have, Nguyen said that he had not done any.
But opponents of the plan prepared a lot of facts and figures about why they oppose the development. And they made their case with a Powerpoint presentation flashed on the courtroom wall behind and to the right of the board table.
Opponents noted that the property was purchased with the knowledge that it was not zoned for such a major poultry development and that it is not compatible with surrounding residential properties that have been established for many years. They said they aren’t against agriculture but oppose a development of such scale, which they said would amount to spot zoning in the area. They calculated that a development of such a size would have about 7,600 truck trips annually to and from the property on roads that are already in disrepair, with increased traffic safety risks for those in the area traveling narrow roads. They noted the potential health effects, the increase in flies and smells. One nearby resident spoke of his respiratory issues and how he purchased property in the country for the clean air, but he said such a major poultry operation so close to him would harm his health. Those against the proposal said the development is on the highest property in the area and would be the primary scenic feature of the area. They said the overall feel of the area would be altered for the worse and that property values would be harmed. A resident noted that Boutier Winery is a Georgia Agritourism site and that approving a major poultry operation would severely harm an already established ag business. One opponent with tears welling in his eyes said approval of the development would be the end of his plans for his family to locate on his grandfather’s old property nearby. He said he’d be done with Madison County.
Wendell Hanley, who lives across from the proposed development, spoke about the water usage a major poultry house would entail. He said that according to the Georgia Department of Poultry Science, 108,000 gallons of water a day would be needed to feed 20 houses of birds. He said another 180,000 gallons a day would be needed to for cooling pads for the houses. He said the development would need approximately two million gallons of water per week.
Hanley said 57 families around the property would be affected, with their wells potentially going dry because of the development.
“Every one of those families are currently dependent on the supply of water from wells that we have paid for ourselves,” he said. “There is no other supply of water in this area and no plans for any water system to be located in this area.”
Planning director Christopher Roach addressed the zoning board with information he gathered about the proposal. He said there are 733 active poultry houses in the county and that tax records don’t show devaluation of values of neighboring properties. He said there are 40 poultry houses within a two-mile radius of the proposal that use the same roads as the proposed development. He said radar imaging of the property’s topography shows the water situation in the area.
“Since the property itself, the entire area is sitting on top of the granite rock, the water comes up through fissures,” said Roach after the meeting. “And so that’s the reason most people who are boring wells are boring the top soil out down to the rock and that’s where the water from the well comes from. On the property in question, he’s got two springs that are waters of the state. If somebody went dry, it wouldn’t necessarily be poultry houses, because he’s getting the top; everybody else has drawn (their water) before it gets to him. His (the applicant’s) is the one that would go dry first.”
Planning commission member Bruce Gandy said the right of a property owner to work their land how they want “is the foundation of our democracy and any infringement on that right must be fully justified.” He said the zoning ordinance provides guidance on balancing individual property rights with matters of public welfare.
“There are poultry operations in the neighborhood, but none approaching the scale of 20 poultry houses,” said Gandy. “…This area is rural with small farms and residences. The proposal to bring an industrial level operation does not conform to present land-use patterns.”
Zoning board members thanked the audience for the civil tenor of the evening and for the organized presentation. They urged everyone to get involved in more county issues.
