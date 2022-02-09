The lack of part-time staff at the county recreation department is so severe that county commission chairman Todd Higdon says vending machines may have to replace manned concession stands unless more employees are hired.
So commissioners took action Monday to try and attract more workers to the recreation department. They boosted the minimum hourly pay from $8.50 to $10.50, a move with an estimated cost between $10,000 and $12,000 this year.
Higdon said season staff at the recreation department was 32 in 2016 and had dropped to 14 by 2019, with that number staying about the same since then. But the recreation participation numbers are growing. Soccer and other sports are booming. The county recreation board has aims of increasing services with more sports and recreation opportunities. But none of that can happen without staff to handle the duties. And now, the department is down its assistant director who resigned last week.
The county commissioners also sought bids from companies interested in managing concessions at the department, but they received no replies.
County commissioner Terry Chandler said the recreation board and commissioners need to work on big-picture planning for how the department can be prepared for more growth and services with adequate staff to handle what’s needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.