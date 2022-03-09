Long-time Colbert Mayor Chris Peck resigned March 1, with councilman Jonathan Pou now taking on the mayoral duties until a special election is held in November.
“I have decided to resign from the office of Mayor effective immediately,” wrote Peck to the Colbert council in his resignation letter. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve and work with each of you and many others, over the past 22 years. Colbert is a great town deserving of someone who has more time than I do to guide it to the future. Jonathan will serve as interim Mayor until a special election can be held.”
Peck said that balancing his job at Coca Cola along with the mayor’s responsibilities has gotten to be too much.
“When I took this job, I always said that, if it does not interfere with my Coke job I would do it,” wrote Peck, who spent 12 years as the town’s mayor. “Well, I am spending 2 to 5 hours per day on the phone with various people about city business. I can't keep doing that. It's not fair to Coke or to the city. I have and always will hold you all in highest regards.”
