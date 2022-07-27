Madison County’s passing rate in Advanced Placement (AP) exams continues to climb.
In 2022, 75 percent of AP students made a 3 or better on their final exam, meaning they earned college credit for their coursework. That’s up from 66 percent in 2018.
This past school year, 109 students earned a score of 3 or better on their exams, with a total of 247 exams taken. Some students scored 3 or better on more than one exam.
Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams noted that the AP world history class at the high school had a 100-percent passing rate.
“I don’t know that that’s ever happened, which is great,” he said.
Williams said MCHS AP test takers had a 95-percent pass rate in English literature and composition and a 91-percent pass rate in computer science.
“Our students are really challenging themselves and taking those rigor courses,” said Williams, who noted that the system continues to expand its AP class offerings. “And I can’t say enough good things about what our students and staff are doing in regards to our AP scores. It’s tremendous.”
