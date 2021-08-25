A request for a conditional use permit for an addict recovery home that had operated in Comer this year without proper zoning was unanimously denied Monday by city leaders.
The Comer City Council voted 4-0 to turn down a request by Dwight McCormic to operate a personal care/group home on behalf of Modern Pathways in the two multi-family residences at 827 Hwy. 72 E.
A public hearing was held on the request prior to the council’s regular meeting, with two men speaking about the benefits of Modern Pathways and how it has helped them in the recovery process.
“Modern Pathways got me out of the streets,” said a speaker who identified himself as Gregory. “I’m clean 100 percent. I’m thankful and grateful.”
He said it’s hard to find helpful friends focused on sobriety when you’re on drugs and that Modern Pathways provides that.
McCormic said the facility is a for-profit business and that the idea is “to engage the community and facilitate recovery.”
City water/sewer director Jody Blackmon, who served as the town’s long-time mayor, lives near the home and said he isn’t opposed to the mission to help people, but he said it’s not a suitable place for the business. He spoke of his child in his yard hearing obscenities from someone outside at the group home, and he noted that not all of the men living in the home will be able to be successful in their recovery, leading to a potential uptick in crime.
He asked McCormic where group meetings are held. And McCormic said in Athens and that the clients sleep in Comer. Blackmon said the home seems to serve as simply as a boarding house with no organized activities.
Another speaker noted that the clients at the facility are there by court order, noting that this could mean some aren’t motivated to recover. She also worried that McCormic could use other property he owns in Comer to expand the operation. McCormic said he’s not sure what he will do with that property, but he said there are many options.
City Clerk Mary Anderson, a Comer resident, spoke as a citizen, not the clerk, saying that she opposed the proposal, saying her protest stemmed from the way facility came into operation. She noted that when complaints against McCormic were lodged in March, he submitted a conditional use permit to legalize the facility under the town’s zoning laws.
But he withdrew it within days, “in what I can only classify as an underhanded
maneuver to manipulate the city,” said Anderson.
She added that he is a council member in a Barrow County town — he serves on the Statham City Council — adding that “this flagrant refusal to cooperate with local ordinances was done in a manner in which I am sure he would not appreciate in his own hometown.”
“Mr. McCormic has attempted from the beginning to operate his for-profit business illegally, and subvert the process that Comer uses to help its communities maintain their look and feel,” said Anderson. “He has decided to ask for forgiveness instead of permission, with no regard for the vision and long-term goals of the city of Comer. As a citizen, I ask that my elected officials deny this conditional use application.”
McCormic said he withdrew the permit, because he didn’t want to break clients’ anonymity, “not out of arrogance.”
After the council voted to deny the request, Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Yarbrough told McCormic that the council isn’t opposed to what he’s trying to do, but he said it wasn’t done in the right way.
McCormic said he hopes to come back to the council to present the proposal in the proper way.
In other matters, the council held a public hearing on its millage rate, then kept it steady at 4 mills, which is six percent over the millage rollback rate that would be required to keep property tax revenues in the city the same as last year.
Blackmon spoke of how important passage of the upcoming one-cent transportation sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot would be for the city, noting that Comer would have $522,000 for city roads over five years if it’s approved.
City council members discussed priorities in spending American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the city. They plan to allocate at least $110,000 toward sewer infrastructure improvements, which will be used to seek an additional $110,000 in matching grants from the state. The city aims to use further stimulus money expected in the spring to seek more matching grants from the state, bringing the potential sewer infrastructure funds — if 50-50 matching grants are received — to $660,000. Cities and counties received ARP money directly from the federal government, but the state also received ARP money and is allocating those funds to the local governments through a matching grant program.
The council is also looking at upgrades at the two city parks and the group also approved one-time bonuses with the money for city employees affected by the pandemic, with $750 going to newer employees and $1,000 going long-time employees, with Yarbrough noting that Blackmon is not included in either.
Council member Laura Minish proposed holding an outdoor Comer Christmas Movie night Friday Dec. 3, the night before the city Christmas parade. She said she feels it would be a good community outreach event, especially after Christmas last year “was not what it typically is.” She said she is hopeful the covid situation won’t force cancellations this year. Yarbrough added that “we need to do everything we can to try to have it (the parade) this year.”
The council approved Kelly Owenby to the city cemetery committee.
The group briefly discussed but took no action on changes to council and mayor pay, with the city attorney noting that no changes could take effect until after the November 2023 election.
