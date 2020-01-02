Madison County 911 Director Brenan Baird has been working for weeks with phone companies to try and clear up problems with poor reception on landline calls to the county 911 center.
The problems remain, but Baird said there is a temporary fix with cellular routers.
“In summation here's where we are: Our 911 lines are routed through our backup cellular router numbers,” wrote Baird in an email explaining the situation. “The 911 calls are coming in functionally at this moment after having been rerouted by Windstream. AT&T has gotten involved and identified a problem with their service connection with Windstream but they don’t have a location, specific diagnosis, or (estimated time) for repairs but they are at least working with Windstream to see whom the problem belongs to.”
The terrible reception has been a source of frustration for dispatchers, callers and Baird.
The director said Windstream has a problem transporting calls, which leaves dispatchers unable to call out from the 911 center to other land line customers, regardless of the carrier.
“They also have a problem with incoming calls here, the non-emergency lines frequently won't ring through to us, callers will get busy signals, invalid number messages, and empty air on the lines,” wrote Baird. “AT&T has a problem with the 911 transport/routing of calls to our center and only one of our three 911 trunk lines were working, so all the 911 calls were routed through our cell phone routers.”
Baird said Windstream, AT&T and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are all working on a resolution but do not have an estimated time on a resolution or a specific diagnosis.
“But for the moment, the system is working from an end user perspective,” wrote Baird. “If someone calls 9-1-1 now, we can respond appropriately.”
