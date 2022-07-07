Waves old glory

Stars and stripes whipped in the wind as Jaylee Collinsworth and Amelia Jo Collinsworth showed their patriotic spirit as they waited for Colbert’s Independence Day parade to begin on Saturday, July 2.

 By Wesleigh Sagon Wesleigh@mainstreetnews.com

Colbert celebrated its 51st annual Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 2. This year’s theme was “Back on Track.” This year’s memorial tribute honored John Austin Waggoner.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.