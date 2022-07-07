Colbert celebrated its 51st annual Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 2. This year’s theme was “Back on Track.” This year’s memorial tribute honored John Austin Waggoner.
featured
PHOTOS: Fun on the Fourth in Colbert
Locations
Wesleigh Sagon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Madison News
- PHOTOS: Fun on the Fourth in Colbert
- MITCHAM: The souvenir in the tall weeds
- Church News — 7-7-22
- Hull allocates funds for VFD turnout gear
- Phillips wins bronze in marine service technology
- LETTER: Everything gets dumped on women — by men
- Beau Knight is new member of American Angus Association
- Madison Co. Library announces news, events
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigators believe child’s death was accidental
- Woman faces murder charge for daughter’s drowning
- Man killed in Hwy. 29 wreck
- Hull teen charged with murder; investigators believe victim was a bystander
- Red Canna Park — plans are in the works in Colbert
- Colbert man charged with child molestation
- Comer man sentenced to death found dead Sunday
- 19-year-old killed in Hull Sunday
- Behind the badge: Junior deputy program lets kids see public safety up close
- Warrants issued in hardware store burglary
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Vasectomies — why not stop abortion at the source? (3)
- LETTER: Steering committee should be more representative (2)
- MITCHAM: Why we say the things we do (1)
- Red Canna Park — plans are in the works in Colbert (1)
- Commissioners approve conditional use for dog kennel 3-2 (1)
- Schools and money: Madison Co. looks toward the future (1)
- Hull teen charged with murder; investigators believe victim was a bystander (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.