There will be a lot of emergency personnel and vehicles on hand to hold a pipeline emergency drill on the morning of July 26 at Danielsville Elementary School and the school board office. But it’s just a drill, not an actual emergency.
Major pipelines traverse Madison County, including at the school property in Danielsville. And a drill will be held to prepare to a coordinated response in case there was ever a pipeline-related emergency.
