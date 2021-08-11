Madison County Planning Commission Chairman Lamar Hughston is leaving the board after 12 years.
His last meeting will be Aug. 17. Hughston, who has served as the zoning board chairman since 2018, plans to travel and said it’s time to let someone else serve. He will be replaced as chairman by Conolus Scott, the board’s current vice-chairman. The group elects a chairman every January.
“Conolus is a great resource to step in and take over as the chairman of the planning and zoning commission,” said Hughston. “The guy is smart and has a lot of good ideas for the county, and I think he’ll head things in a great direction. And the board of commissioners, we have commissioners now when we talk about the comprehensive plan coming up, I think they want to get it right. I think they’ll do what needs to be done.”
Hughston said growth is inevitable. But he said planning for it is crucial.
“The county is growing and there’s nothing we can do,” he said. “We either get on the train or get run over by the train. It’s coming and we have to make sure we’re in front of it as much as we can and plan. That’s why I think the comprehensive plan, with the commissioners’ guidance and the resources the state can provide, you put all that together and I think they’re willing to put in the time. And I think it will turn out good. I think it will benefit the citizens of Madison County.”
