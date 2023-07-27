The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the following zoning items at its Aug. 1 meeting ahead of its Aug. 15 public hearings:

1. Dusty Guest, applicant for his uncle and aunt, James and Ginger Stuchell, is requesting to rezone a 2.04-acre portion of their 20.18 acres from A2 to AR to allow it to be split off for his homesite and the remaining 18.14 acres will stay in the A2 zone. The property is located at 1114 Shoal Creek Road in Colbert on map 0059, parcel 113 (portion) in District 5.

