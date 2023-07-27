The Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the following zoning items at its Aug. 1 meeting ahead of its Aug. 15 public hearings:
1. Dusty Guest, applicant for his uncle and aunt, James and Ginger Stuchell, is requesting to rezone a 2.04-acre portion of their 20.18 acres from A2 to AR to allow it to be split off for his homesite and the remaining 18.14 acres will stay in the A2 zone. The property is located at 1114 Shoal Creek Road in Colbert on map 0059, parcel 113 (portion) in District 5.
2. Malcolm Dove, applicant for the Roberta Dove Estate, is requesting to rezone a 2-acre portion of the 28.4-acre property from A1 to AR to allow the 2 acres to be split off for an additional homesite for rental purposes and the remaining 26.4 acres will stay in the A1 zone. The property is located at 4140 Hwy. 29 N in Danielsville on map 0064, parcel 016 (portion) in District 4.
3. Linda Kay Holloman, applicant for the Nelms Family Farm, LLC, is requesting to rezone a 4-acre portion of the 139.93-acre property from A2 to AR to allow the 4 acres to be split off to be sold and the remaining 135.93 acres will stay in the A2 zone. The property is located at 0 Crabapple Hollow Rd. in Hull on map 0017, parcel 094 (portion) in District 1.
4. Barry Lord, owner and applicant for Interstate 85 Services, LLC, is requesting to rezone a 4-acre portion of his 46.77-acre property from Industrial to Business to allow it to be split off for a convenience store and the remaining 42.77 acres will stay in the Industrial zone. The property is located at 11270 Hwy. 98 W in Commerce on map 0002, parcel 006 (portion) in District 1.
5. Mark Pulliam is requesting to rezone his 12.29 acres from A2 to AR to allow a 5-acre split to gift his son for a homesite. The property is located at 0 Foote McClellan Rd. in Colbert on map 0045, parcel 070, in District 5.
6. Gary Harvin, applicant for Alice Bullock, is requesting to rezone her 23.112 acres from A1 to A2 for a land swap to allow 4.458 acres to be split from her tract and combined with adjoining property (0032/121) and to absorb 3.081 acres into her tract from the same adjoining parcel. The property is located at 2750 Spratlin Mill Rd. in Hull on map 0032, parcel 064 in District 3.
7. Gary Harvin, applicant for Eddie McCarty, is requesting to rezone his 18.695 acres from A1 to A2 to allow a 4.797-acre portion to be split off and absorbed into his mother’s adjoining property (0070/013) leaving a balance of 13.898 acres. The property is located at 905 McCarty Dodd Rd. in Colbert on map 0070, parcel 011 B in District 5.
8. Gary Harvin, applicant for Shirley McCarty, is requesting to rezone her 6.93 acres from A1 to A2 to allow 4.797 acres from her son’s adjoining property (0070/011 B) to be absorbed into her tract for a total of 11.727 acres. The property is located at 1045 McCarty Dodd Rd. in Colbert on map 0070, parcel 013 in District 5.
9. Adam Nash, applicant for David Coile/Jean Coile Estate, is requesting to rezone a 5-acre portion of the 69.85-acre property from A1 to AR to allow the 5 acres to be split off to be sold and the remaining 64.85 acres will stay in the A1 zone. The property is located at 1841 Macedonia Church Rd. in Danielsville on map 0051, parcel 022 (portion) in District 2.
