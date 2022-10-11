The Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Stephan Morgan, representing his grandfather, Joseph Owens Smith, is requesting to rezone his 17.05-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to bring the legally, non-conforming property into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 600 Fleeman Brown Road, Hull, in District 1.
•Stephan Morgan, representing his grandfather, Joseph Owens Smith, is requesting to rezone a two-acre portion of his 17.05-acre property from A-1 to A-R to allow two acres to be cut off and gifted to his grandson, Stephan Morgan, for a homesite. The property it located at 600 Fleeman Brown Road, Hull, in District 1.
•Chuck Roberts, representing his father-in-law Billy Tittle Jr., is requesting to rezone his 6.12-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the legally, non-conforming, A-2 property into compliance with current zoning regulations and allow two acres to be cut out and gifted to his daughter and son-in-law for a homesite. The property is located at 558 Hope Drive, Comer, in District 4.
•Larry Dyer is requesting to rezone his 5.82-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the legally, non-conforming A-1 property into compliance with current zoning regulations and to allow two acres, with existing home, to be cut off for a family member if ever needed (grandchildren). The remaining 3.82 acres with another home that’s currently being remodeled will become Mr. Dyer’s primary residence after remodeling is complete. The property is located at 4169 Hwy. West, Danielsville, in District 2.
•Marlon Duncan, representing his wife, Dana Duncan, is requesting a variance for her two-acre property to allow a newly elected metal carport to be closer to the side and near property lines than required minimum setbacks. The property is located at 4197 Old Danielsville Road, Athens, in District 3.
•Pierce Briggs is requesting to rezone his 5.7-acre property from A-1 to A-R to combine 1/8th of an acre from the adjoining R-R property that his well is located on to obtain ownership. The property is located at 772 Griffeth Road in Colbert in District 1.
•Note: The board of commissioners voted to delete the R-R (Rural Residential) zoning classification in its entirety and replace it with A-R (Agricultural Residential) zoning district. All properties that were being considered for R-R rezonings are now being considered for A-R.
