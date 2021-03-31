Madison County will soon be out of the animal burial business for farmers.
The county government has long provided free burials of deceased livestock for county farmers, the only government in the area to do this. But county attorney Mike Pruett has noted that the government practice of burying privately owned animals on private property is considered a gratuity, a favor for some citizens at the expense of others. And it is not deemed a legally sound practice, in part because the county assumes liability for the carcass if it disposes of it on private property and goes afoul of guidelines from the state on what is allowable.
In fact, the county recently buried an animal where a property owner requested, but after a neighbor complained and contacted state officials, Madison County road department workers were directed by the state to go back to the site and dig up the dead animal and move it.
District 2 commissioner Terry Chandler, a farmer, said he understands that the practice is due to end, but he emphasized the need Monday for clear options for farmers in need of the service. The board approved Christopher Roach as the new county code enforcement officer Monday. And Roach, who is well versed in state regulations on a variety of subjects, will be tasked with drafting a policy and a list of options for the county. The board agreed to table the matter until next month to see what Roach proposes. The group discussed possibly implementing the policy change on June 1.
On a related note, the commissioners agreed to discontinue the sale and installation of driveway pipes and discontinue the sale of gravel from the county farm. Commissioners say these services are better left to private businesses.
ROAD DEPARTMENT SALARIES
In another matter Monday, the board agreed to bump base pay at the road department, where vacancies persist due to pay that is way out of line with surrounding areas. The starting pay for equipment operators was increased from $10.02 to $12.50 an hour. And those with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) (Class A) will make another $2 an hour on top of that, while Class B CDL drivers will get an additional $1.25 an hour over the base operator pay. Base “mechanic I” pay was increased from $11.50 to $13.50 an hour. The overall cost for the pay adjustment is just over $18,000. The changes take effect April 11.
NOISE STUDY
District 5 commissioner Derek Doster said the county’s noise study of Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) has been completed. He said he wants to meet with citizens around the plant to get more information and then he’ll present something to the rest of the board.
RECREATION SUGGESTION
Angela Rouse, who had a long career in recreation services, suggested that the board consider having a type of summit between various leagues and entities that use the recreation department and have an outside, impartial moderator for the gathering. She said the bickering among groups is too much, and she wants to see a resolution among adults that is in the best interests of the children involved.
LIBRARY NEWS
Madison County Library director Jennifer Ivey presented the library’s fourth quarter report from 2020, noting that activity increased in the final three months of the year. The library will begin opening part-time April 5. The commissioners approved a resolution Monday recognizing April 4-10 as National Library Week. The group also approved Linda Pitts as a replacement for Karen Harrison on the library board.
BEER-AND-WINE LICENSE
Commissioners tabled a decision on whether to approve a beer-and-wine license for Dogsboro LLC for the convenience store at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road. The former store owner, Mohammed Shafiq, is not able to have an alcohol license at the store due to legal reasons, and the BOC has long been at odds with various new owners of the store, because the commissioners have been concerned that the store is still under the control of Shafiq. But current store manager Melanie Dove said that Dogsboro LLC is its own entity and absolutely not run by the previous owner. She agreed to bring a lease document to the BOC at its April 19 meeting to help resolve any ownership questions.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commission chairman Todd Higdon thanked the Woodmen of the World and Jackson EMC for their contributions toward a new vehicle for the Meals on Wheels program at the senior center. District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams said citizens of Aderhold Rogers Road have petitioned to have a portion of the road paved. Road resident Brenda Watkins also addressed the board and asked them to consider paving a three-mile portion of the road since it’s been decades since the matter has been addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.