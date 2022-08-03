Postal carriers seek upkeep of mailboxes, driveways
Local postal carriers are seeing neglected mailboxes and driveways in the county and are asking citizens to do needed upkeep so the mail can be delivered.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 10:56 am
“This has been heavily exacerbated by the recent rainstorms, leaving trenches where water washed through,” postal carriers said. “We're working on noticing customers, one by one, to have them do upkeep to either their mailbox, driveway, or both.”
The upkeep is the responsibility of the citizens, not the postal service.
Postal carriers say customers who are having trouble getting deliveries due to their driveways or streets being in bad shape have the option of placing a Rubbermaid-type container at the end of their driveway.
“Place a brick inside and it'll stay put in the wind,” postal carriers said. “This gives carriers a secure, dry alternative for delivering when the driveway is inaccessible.”
