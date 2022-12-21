The Georgia General Assembly is about to be back in session, and House Representatives Alan Powell and Rob Leverett, both Republicans, spoke to Madison County Rotarians Friday about what’s ahead.
Powell noted that the State of Georgia is in good shape financially with about $6 billion in surplus funds. He noted the passing of House Speaker David Ralston and said the House will be under new leadership along with 50 new representatives taking office in 2023.
He said the federal government is a source of a lot of problems in the state.
“A lot of the issues and problems we deal with are created by the policies of the federal government,” said Powell. “Look around Georgia right now, the changing demographics, the population increase, all of these are creating other issues. The more population you have the more services, the more government, the more crime, all of these things you have to deal with and these will be the issues we have to deal with.”
Powell said the state has a “Two Georgia Syndrome,” with a rural/urban divide.
“We do have that, but there’s a lot of suspicion that goes along with that,” he said. “As we saw in 2020, there were elections that were handled differently in the metro areas than the rural areas and that created more dissension and suspicion.”
Powell said he helped pass the state election reform legislation after the 2020 election.
“At that time, I served on that election reform committee, and I said the number one thing we need is uniformity,” said Powell, who is entering his 34th year in office. “The people who vote in Madison County need to play by the same rules that the people in Fulton, Dekalb or Gwinnett and all those and that’s the way we structured the election laws.”
He said the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat included an example of uniformity being broken when a judge allowed two days of weekend voting in metro areas.
Leverett said the Governor’s Office has announced education and public safety initiatives for 2023.
“I think you’re going to see a lot in that realm,” he said.
The representative said there may be targeted funding for school districts to address school safety.
He said there may be new legislation making penalties tougher for gang activity, particularly related to the recruitment of young people into gangs.
“They (gang members) know if kids get caught as juveniles the penalties aren’t as stiff. So they’re really recruiting children to do their bidding,” said Leverett.
He also said he’s aiming to introduce legislation to address the use of soil amendments, an issue he addressed at the Chamber of Commerce’s recent Eggs and Issues breakfast.
The representatives were asked about the possibility of doing away with runoff elections. Neither seemed eager to do that. Both said that accepting a winner in an election based on a plurality of votes, not a majority, would open the door to people winning without a mandate from voters.
“I personally believe you need 50 plus one,” said Powell. “I think that’s a matter of validity to a candidate. Somebody is going to be spending my tax money, enforcing my laws or doing anything else, they need to have a majority plus one. That gives them validity.”
Neither seemed impressed with the idea of ranked-choice voting, saying it would complicate things.
“Ranked-choice voting is a little confusing to me,” said Leverett. “I’m not sure it’s better than the alternative.”
State Senator Frank Ginn, a Madison County Rotarian, was not at Friday’s Rotary meeting.
