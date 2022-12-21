The Georgia General Assembly is about to be back in session, and House Representatives Alan Powell and Rob Leverett, both Republicans, spoke to Madison County Rotarians Friday about what’s ahead.

Powell noted that the State of Georgia is in good shape financially with about $6 billion in surplus funds. He noted the passing of House Speaker David Ralston and said the House will be under new leadership along with 50 new representatives taking office in 2023.

