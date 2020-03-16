Due to the coronavirus, Pre-K registration, originally set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Madison County School System’s Central Office, has been canceled. No makeup date has been set at this time.
Madison County parents can pick up materials for their children at the elementary and high school today between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.
Meals for students are being prepared this morning. A schedule for delivery should be available this morning, and that will be posted as soon as it’s received.
