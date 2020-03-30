Joy Hardy Burt, wife of Danielsville Baptist preacher Robert Burt, who is being treated in Atlanta for coronavirus, said she has also tested positive for COVID-19.
“Continued prayers please,” wrote Mrs. Burt on a Facebook page set up to provide updates on Mr. Burt. “I have confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus.”
Through noon Monday, the Georgia Department of Health has confirmed three Madison County cases, though the actual number of cases in the county could be higher.
There have been regular updates on Mr. Burt on the “Robert Burt (COVID-19) Updates” page. The most recent one was Monday morning.
“Spoke to Daddy's nurse this morning,” wrote Burt’s daughter, Tara Danielle Tyler. “They said that he had a really good night all of his numbers look the same. He is responding well to the Feeding tube. They said they have been giving him lasix to get some of the excess fluid off his body. They said that this is just gonna be a long process for him healing his lungs. The nurse held the phone up to his ear this morning and I got to talk to him and tell him that everyone is praying for him and that we love him. The doctors will be in soon to decide what they want to do to day. Please keep praying for him.”
Editor’s Note: Due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), medical care providers refrain from giving out details on patients to the public. If you are a Madison County resident and have tested positive for COVID-19 and you want to share that diagnosis, where you have been in the past few days and your condition with fellow citizens, you can email zach@mainstreetnews.com. This is a very difficult subject, and we want to respect the privacy rights of patients. However, we recognize that these are matters of public safety. And there is public interest in knowing about the virus in this county.
