One day she was caring for patrons at the library and the next she tended to an entirely different kind of being.
While the change may have been abrupt, former Madison County Library Director Suzie DeGrasse’s interest in rehabilitating wildlife developed over time, and her past experiences only increased her ability to care for them.
After a career with the Athens Regional Library, DeGrasse found herself with more time to devote to a passion that she had not indulged while working full-time. She had rescued a small sparrow during the time she was working at the library, but DeGrasse quickly realized that animal rehabilitation and her profession would compete for her time. She began the process of rehabilitating full-time in 2014 at her facility just outside Ila.
She volunteered at a rehabilitation center in Lithonia to gain first-hand experience and knowledge. What she learned there enabled DeGrasse to pass a written test and facilities inspection that earned her basic rehabilitation permit with the Department of Natural Resources. That basic permit led to others.
She got her federal songbird permit in 2015. In 2018, she obtained her rabies vector species permit. Part of that permitting process was a series of expensive exposure shots followed by a test. That permit allows Degrasse to work with bats, foxes, coyotes, skunks and raccoons.
“There is only one other bat rehabber in the state,” Suzie explains. She knew of the need for those types of rehabilitation.
In her enthusiasm, DeGrasse initially planned to rehab all types of animals.
“I had one year where I took in both birds and mammals, and that year I did not sleep,” she recounts.
Learning the often conflicting sleep schedules of nocturnal mammals and day-time, constant needs of song birds lead her in other directions.
Treating bats also helped her better understand the resource requirements needed to help many species.
“With bats it’s a real monetary investment,” she said. They require special enclosures to help them practice to fly. Even more, bats reproduce at the same time, so they arrive all at once. The time commitment is sometimes challenging.
Her center’s name, Primarily ‘Possums, comes from the question she’s often asked: “What kinds of animals do you take?”
DeGrasse’s first answer was always, “Primarily ‘Possums.” The answer stuck with her rehab’s name. In 2022, she has taken in 131 Possums, but her record year was 2019 with 149.
Since those first years, DeGrasse has honed her skills and expertise. She’s moving from working with more volume of animals toward more skilled care of the animals. In the future she hopes to exclusively focus her rehab work with possums, bats, bunnies and armadillos.
Better defining her emphasis allows DeGrasse to establish regular protocols and specialize her treatment methods. Her treatment room is filled with boxes and bins of all types of supplies from baby food to first aid bandages. She says her time as a librarian helps with researching scholarly treatments. She’s hoping to learn more species specific applications for wound care and even nutrition.
Many of the animals Degrasse cares for are wild animals that people attempt to domesticate. One of her favorite success stories is a fox that had been raised as a pet and kept in a small cage, and a neighbor kidnapped it to bring it to her.
“They didn’t know that at a certain point, foxes start to smell,” she recounts with a smile.
She took a hands-off approach to re-wild the fox, gradually introducing it to the elements outside and providing it with enrichment opportunities. DeGrasse placed food in challenging places, making him climb or dig to access it. Its brain was re-wired back to its natural state.
“Watching him play was so much fun,” Suzie remembers.
Her process with other animals is very similar. After she assesses and treats the animals, they are introduced to a series of exposures to help prepare them for release back into the wild. Most animals are released back on public lands, especially near a water source. Animals that can’t be released are often donated to other organizations dedicated to their care. In fact, all four possums at Bear Hollow Zoo in Athens completed rehab through Primarily ‘Possums.
Renewed focus has also allowed her to expand in other ways. Most people find her with a simple Google Map search or word-of-mouth. Her Facebook page is active with photos and updates on patient progress. But she’s recently designed a website that includes buttons to donate, educational resources, and a weekly blog.
“There is something different happening every week…I’ll never run out of things to share,” she insists.
Degrasse is also collecting children's books to eventually establish a free little library in Ila to help educate local kids on the species she serves.
Her work is fully-funded with donations. However, DeGrasse has recently established a 501(3)c to help with larger projects she will need in the future.
“There’s a lot of people out there that are very committed to getting help for the animal,” she claims. Some are so invested in an animal’s care that they will drive hours, especially for babies.
Her goal is to provide high-quality resources for the people who trust her with an animal’s care. The non-profit status will allow her to apply for grants to fund new cages. She’s already received one from the Oconee Rivers Audubon Society for her largest enclosure. Funds for those large expenses help DeGrasse continue to provide excellent care for the animals.
DeGrasse doesn’t see her work with animals much differently than her years at the library. She says she’s always been a community helper, but now she’s doing it in a different way.
“Now I continue to serve the community in a totally different fashion but still helping people and providing a service and educating them,” she said.
That service includes the hope that she can help facilitate a comfortable relationship between people and wildlife that eases the hostility that sometimes arises when they intersect.
(1) comment
Thank you so much for covering me and my mission!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.