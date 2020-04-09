Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the May 19 primary elections until June 9. This will include all local elections in Madison County.
“Due to the Governor’s extension of the state of emergency through a time period that includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19, and after careful consideration, I am now comfortable exercising the authority vested in me by Georgia law to postpone the primary election until June 9,” said Raffensperger. “This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers.”
The voter registration deadline for the June 9, 2020 election will be May 11. Early voting will begin on May 18. Primary runoffs will be held to Aug. 11.
“Pushing back the primary to June 9 gives Georgia election officials additional time to put in place contingency plans to allow for safe and secure voting, but pushing back the primary election any further could potentially have negative consequences on preparation for the November 3, 2020 General Election,” said Raffensperger. “Given existing deadlines to prepare and send ballots for the November election, particularly for military voters, moving forward on June 9 is the best way to ensure a successful election year in Georgia.”
Madison County Board of Elections and Registration Chairperson Tracy Dean said Thursday that her office is working quickly to get absentee ballot request forms submitted to the state. All 20,483 active Madison County voters were mailed an absentee ballot request form by the state. She said her office has submitted around 900 with about 1,000 still to process.
“I’ve had extra help come in,” she said. “We have to check signatures on every application, then enter in them into system and separate out the ones who voted in March, versus those who didn’t,” she said, adding that forms that went to P.O. addresses were sent to the county office and that her office is working to make sure those residents get their forms.
