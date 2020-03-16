Madison County Probate Judge Cody Cross issued the following press release Monday regarding Probate business following the closing of all courts in the district:
In accordance with the Declarations and Orders issued by GA Chief Supreme Court Justice Harold D. Melton and Northern Judicial Circuit Judges Lauren A. Watson, R. Chris Phelps and Chief Judge Jeffery S. Malcom, all NON-ESSENTIAL court services are suspended until April 13, 2020. This applies to and affects all courts in the state of Georgia. The Declarations and Orders were issued due to the potential transmission/infection of the Coronavirus/COVID-19. Normal operations are expected to resume in each court on April 14, 2020.
Essential services of the Probate Court include: emergency mental health issues; emergency guardianships /conservatorships; An emergency need for a vital record (birth/death certificate/marriage); Disposition permits for deceased bodies; Registration of death records; Criminal first appearance hearings and bond hearings, and arrest warrants.
Traffic Court Arraignments scheduled for March 27th, 2020 will be rescheduled to take place on May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Payments for minor traffic citations may still be made by calling 1-800-262-0128 or visiting www.EZCourtpay.com, or mailing a money order directly to the court.
The Probate Court understands the importance of your Weapons Carry License. If your current Weapons Carry License expires in the next few weeks, please know that the Declaration issued, in effect, tolls the expiration date of the Weapons Carry Licenses with expiration dates between March 14, 2020 and April 13, 2020. If your Weapons Carry License expires during the time of this emergency, please call the office and speak with a clerk to request a Temporary Renewal Permit without a fee. New Weapons Carry License applications cannot be received during the time the Judicial Emergency Declaration remains in effect (until April 13th, 2020). This is implemented in each Probate Court in the state of Georgia.
The Madison County Probate Court will be staffed during regular business hours (8-5 Monday-Friday) to address any matter by phone. The Court will accept all filings by email or fax. Please do not hesitate to call the Probate Court at 706-795-6365 to discuss any issue that you may have and we will try to assist in any way possible.
Respectfully,
Cody Cross
Judge, Probate Court
Madison County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.